Jucsu polls: 4 visually impaired students to contest for the first time

For the first time, four visually impaired students are seeking election to positions in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) and hall parliament elections at Jahangirnagar University, marking a new chapter in inclusive student politics.

According to the final list of candidates published by the Election Commission, all four are running as independent candidates for various posts.

Irin Sultana, a student of the Department of Bangla, is competing for the post of social services secretary of Jucsu. She said her vision is to create a supportive and equal campus for all students, regardless of disability.

“Social service is not about words but action. Despite being visually impaired, I never considered myself weak. My dream is to ensure equal opportunities for everyone and bring meaningful changes to students’ lives,” she said.

Md Mohsin, of the Department of History, is contesting for the position of Jucsu executive member. He emphasized that disability should never be seen as a limitation.



“If elected, I will work to protect the rights of all students and ensure that everyone’s voice is valued in decision-making. Leadership is not about position; it is about service and responsibility,” he said.

Md Sajib Chowdhury, also from the Department of Bangla, is running for vice president of the Bishwakabi Rabindranath Tagore Hall Parliament. He pledged to ensure a safe, equal, and dignified environment in the hall.

“As a visually impaired student, I understand the struggles we face daily. I believe our leadership can bring about a positive change for everyone. If elected, I will lead by listening to and standing by with all students,” he said.

Highlighting infrastructural challenges, he added that the absence of a proper canteen has caused difficulties for residents and promised to establish a quality canteen offering affordable and healthy meals if elected.

Md Saddam Ali, of the Department of Government and Politics, is contesting for an executive member post at Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall Parliament. He described his candidacy as a symbolic step towards securing the rights of students with disabilities.

“I want to prove that visually impaired students can also lead and contribute equally. If elected, I will work for accessibility, equal opportunities, and the welfare of all students,” he said, raising similar concerns about the lack of a proper canteen in his hall and vowing to push for a modern, well-equipped facility.

Student leaders and disability rights activists have hailed their participation as a breakthrough for inclusivity in student politics.

Kabery Sultana, former vice-president of the Bangladesh Students’ Union at Jahangirnagar University and a disability rights activist, said, “In my six years of academic life, I have rarely seen students with disabilities directly involved in student politics. Their needs were often excluded, whether in education, infrastructure, or policy.

“After 33 years, seeing them contest the Jucsu elections is historic. This step will allow them to speak for themselves and push for the solutions they deserve. It marks a new beginning for Bangladesh’s education system.”