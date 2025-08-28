Thursday, August 28, 2025

Cucsu Election on Oct 12, ending 35-year hiatus

The provisional voter list will be published on Monday, with objections accepted until September 4.

The Cucsu election schedule was announced formally by Chief Election Commissioner Professor Dr Mohammad Monir Uddin. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 28 Aug 2025, 05:49 PM

After 35 years, Chittagong University is set to hold its Central Student Union (Cucsu) and hall union elections on October 12, 2025.

The Cucsu Election Commission announced the schedule on Thursday, with Chief Election Commissioner Professor Dr Mohammad Monir Uddin unveiling it at the Faculty of Social Sciences.

A total of 25,752 students is eligible to vote. The provisional voter list will be published on Monday, with objections accepted until September 4. The final list will be released on September 11 at 4pm.

Key dates:

  • Nomination papers: Sept 14–16, 10am–3:30pm
  • Final submission: Sept 17, 3:30pm
  • Preliminary candidate list: Sept 21
  • Withdrawal deadline: Sept 23, 3:30pm
  • Final candidate list: Sept 25

Voting will run from 9am to 4pm on October 12, with counting and results announced the same day.

The last Cucsu election was held on February 8, 1990. Student organizations have been actively campaigning, while the university administration pledged a fair and participatory election to end the long wait.

Topics:

Chittagong University (CU)
