Cucsu Election on Oct 12, ending 35-year hiatus

After 35 years, Chittagong University is set to hold its Central Student Union (Cucsu) and hall union elections on October 12, 2025.

The Cucsu Election Commission announced the schedule on Thursday, with Chief Election Commissioner Professor Dr Mohammad Monir Uddin unveiling it at the Faculty of Social Sciences.

A total of 25,752 students is eligible to vote. The provisional voter list will be published on Monday, with objections accepted until September 4. The final list will be released on September 11 at 4pm.

Key dates:

Nomination papers: Sept 14–16, 10am–3:30pm

Final submission: Sept 17, 3:30pm

Preliminary candidate list: Sept 21

Withdrawal deadline: Sept 23, 3:30pm

Final candidate list: Sept 25

Voting will run from 9am to 4pm on October 12, with counting and results announced the same day.

The last Cucsu election was held on February 8, 1990. Student organizations have been actively campaigning, while the university administration pledged a fair and participatory election to end the long wait.