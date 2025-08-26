Demarcation talks: Gazipur backs EC; Manikganj, Munshiganj demand more seats

Gazipur representatives on Tuesday showered praise on the Election Commission (EC) during the hearings on constituency demarcation for the initiative to increase the number of parliamentary seats in the district from five to six.

But representatives from Manikganj and Munshiganj demanded raising the number of parliamentary seats in their districts to four from the existing three.

Besides, most petitioners from Dohar, Nawabganj, Savar, and Ashulia upazilas of Dhaka sought separate parliamentary seats with their respective upazilas as the seats were before the 2001 general election, while several petitioners from Nawabganj raised views against any possible split of the upazila during the final demarcation of constituencies ahead of the next national election.

Earlier on Monday, representatives from Bagerhat district criticized the EC for reducing the number of parliamentary seats from four to three in the recent draft delimitation of the 300 constituencies, which brought boundary changes in 39 constituencies.

The Election Commission on Sunday began hearings on the re-demarcation of parliamentary constituencies that will continue till Wednesday to dispose of objections and recommendations ahead of the 13th parliamentary election planned for February 2026.

During Tuesday’s hearing, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, Gazipur representatives expressed gratitude for the move to raise the number of constituencies to six in their district.

The hearing was held from 10am to 5pm at the city’s Nirbachan Bhaban to settle 309 petitions—259 against the EC’s move and 50 backing the EC’s initiative—over 28 constituencies of six districts in Dhaka region.

Four other election commissioners—Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Tahmida Ahmad, Md Anwarul Islam Sarker, and Brig Gen (retd) Abdul Fazal Md Sanaullah—were also present at the hearing, conducted by the EC Senior Secretary.

“Our long-standing expectation is that the number of constituencies in Gazipur would be increased,” said BNP leader AKM Fazlul Haque Milon, also a former MP from Gazipur-3 constituency.

Praising the current EC, he said the CEC and other commissioners stand first in terms of honesty, sincerity, and dedication compared to any time in the past. “We are grateful for the generosity you have shown to the people of Gazipur. You have made a timely decision.”

Milon assured the commission of all-out support for holding a free and fair election, saying: “We will stand by you and extend all possible assistance. Be it movement or struggle for just causes, we will respond and cooperate with the EC in establishing people’s rights.”

In response, EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said: “We are blessed that you’ve come.”

Gazipur expresses gratitude

Coming out of the hearing, Gazipur City BNP general secretary M Manjurul Karim Roni said several participants placed minor demands for including certain police stations and wards in specific constituencies. “The rest were in favour of the EC. We have expressed our gratitude to the commission for increasing the seats.”

District BNP convener AKM Fazlul Haque Milon told reporters that Gazipur’s constituencies had been increased to six from five. “We congratulated the EC and expressed our gratitude. We had some minor demands, which were presented very politely.”

Meanwhile, representatives from Manikganj and Munshiganj districts demanded that the number of parliamentary seats in their districts be restored to four from the existing three, as it was before the 2008 delimitation.

Manikganj representative Barrister Khairul Alam Chowdhury said that until 2001, there were four constituencies in Manikganj, but in 2008, the number was curtailed to three, which reduced representation in Parliament.

“Since there are only three seats, allocations for Manikganj have also decreased. We have highlighted the rationale for restoring four seats,” he said.

Manikganj District BNP convener Afroza Khanam Rita said she came to the EC as a representative of the common people of Manikganj. “The demand for four seats, like in 2001, is shared by people from all walks of life in Manikganj,” she said.

A representative identifying himself as the chief coordinator of Munshiganj Nagorik Andolan said Munshiganj now has three seats. “We have demanded to increase the number of seats to four, as in 2001. We have also highlighted the issue of voting rights for expatriates,” he added.

During the hearing, the Dohar and Nawabganj parliamentary constituency (Dhaka-1 and 2) restoration committee convener, Md Humayun Kabir, said the number of seats in Dhaka was increased from 13 to 20 before the 2008 national election.

“Due to the conversion of two constituencies of Dohar and Nawabganj into one (Dhaka-1) constituency, the large area has received no touch of development in the last 17 years,” he said.

Humayun said Dohar and Nawabganj are separate and independent administrative areas with eight unions and one municipality in Dohar and 14 unions in Nawabganj.

The combined area of the two upazilas is over 400 square kilometers. “So, it is difficult for one MP to take care of such a large area,” he said, expressing optimism that the EC would give back the two constituencies for the two upazilas.

The draft delimitation

On July 30, the EC published a draft delimitation of the 300 constituencies, bringing boundary changes in 39 constituencies across 14 districts.

As per the draft, Gazipur’s constituencies have been increased from five to six, while Bagerhat’s have been reduced from four to three.

The 39 constituencies affected are: Panchagarh-1 and 2, Rangpur-3, Sirajganj-1 and 2, Satkhira-3 and 4, Shariatpur-2 and 3, Dhaka-2, 3, 7, 10, 14 and 19, Gazipur-1, 2, 3, 5, and 6, Narayanganj-3, 4, and 5, Sylhet-1 and 3, Brahmanbaria-2 and 3, Comilla-1, 2, 10, and 11, Noakhali-1, 2, 4, and 5, Chittagong-7 and 8, and Bagerhat-2 and 3.

Following the draft, the commission received around 1,760 applications concerning 83 constituencies.

The EC heard some 811 petitions—429 opposing and 382 supporting its move—regarding 18 constituencies of six districts in Cumilla region on Sunday, while 513 petitions—238 opposing and 275 supporting—were heard on Monday over 20 constituencies in nine districts across Chittagong, Khulna, and Barisal regions.

On Tuesday, petitions regarding 28 constituencies of six districts—Manikganj, Munshiganj, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Narsingdi, and Dhaka were heard, while petitions concerning 18 constituencies of 12 districts in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Dhaka regions are scheduled for Wednesday.

After the conclusion of hearings on Wednesday, the EC will publish the final delimitation of constituencies, as the national election is due in February 2026.