Jucsu elections: Misinformation, bot attacks, cyberbullying target candidates

The upcoming Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election has been overshadowed by Facebook pages and groups that, often anonymously administered, have become hubs of election-related propaganda and misinformation.

In the absence of clear university guidelines, these pages have shifted from constructive discussion to targeting specific parties or candidates, spreading political propaganda, abusive comments, cyberbullying, and harassment. Candidates warn that if left unchecked, these activities could disrupt the electoral environment and influence election outcomes.

Experts noted the role of bot networks in this surge of online manipulation. Saeed Al-Jaman, assistant professor of Journalism and Media Studies and digital media researcher, said, “Bot networks pose serious challenges to fair politics, political participation, and decision-making, especially for undecided voters. Extensive botnets spread massive propaganda ahead of student and national elections, contaminating the information environment.”

Candidates face constant bot attacks

Social media has been dominated by bot attacks. Bots—automated programs posting, commenting, sharing, or reacting online—have targeted candidate posts repeatedly. Using thousands of fake accounts, they spread misinformation, manipulate opinions, and confuse students. Several candidates alleged that at least 15 pages and groups, some using makeshift IDs with the university’s abbreviation, have been particularly active in targeting specific candidates.

Students said admins of these pages operate anonymously, closely follow campus events, and capture short clips to spread online harassment and defame candidates. Female candidates, in particular, face tagging, body-shaming, bullying, rumors, offensive comments, and propagandist attacks.

Candidates raise cybersecurity concerns

Arifuzzaman Ujjal, VP candidate from the Bangladesh Democratic Students’ Union (BAGSHAS)-backed “Student Unity Forum” panel, said, “Most posts on these pages aim to defame candidates personally, which can negatively affect election outcomes. We support administration action against these pages.”

Leaders of the university’s Chhatra Dal branch also emphasized that the administration must act against these pages, with their full support.

Mazharul Islam, GS candidate from the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed “United Student Alliance” panel, added, “For fair elections, the commission should regulate pages and groups under specific guidelines.”

Abdur Rashid Jitu, VP candidate from the Jitu-Shakil independent panel, said: “Pages spreading propaganda under false names may mislead new voters, potentially changing election results. We want the administration to close all unofficial pages and ensure transparency of admin panels on approved pages.”

Female candidates bear the brunt of online attacks

Cyberbullying and offensive comments disproportionately target female candidates, reportedly discouraging women from participating in elections. Sharon Ehsan, GS candidate from the “Unity of Harmony” panel, said, “Online harassment of women over the past year has poisoned the overall JU environment, discouraging female participation in the elections. Without measures to ensure female candidates’ safety, voter turnout among women may drop.”

University measures and election commission action

The Student Unity Forum and the Unity of Harmony panel submitted letters to the election commission demanding closure or regulation of pages to ensure a level playing field.

Recommendations include:

Verifying that page admins are university students

Monitoring whether admins use pages for electoral advantage

Reporting to the police cyber branch

Closing unauthorized pages with BTRC assistance

Making admin identities public

Sukanta Barman, candidate for Education and Research Secretary from the Institute of Information Technology (IIT), said, “50–70% of posts on these pages are political, containing harassment and misleading comments. This harms the university’s reputation and threatens students’ mental safety.”

The Election Commission said it would act on verified complaints. Dr Rezwana Karim Snigdha, commission member, said, “We are aware of Facebook propaganda. Once we receive concrete complaints, we will take action with advice from social media experts.”

Disciplinary measures for online bullying

A 12-member committee under Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Sohel Ahmed has been formed to revise the Student Discipline Ordinance 2018, covering online bullying, ragging, guestroom misuse, and other misconduct. Violators may face disciplinary action under Section 2(gha) of the ordinance.

Regarding Jucsu online propaganda, Election Commission Secretary Professor Rashidul Alam said, “We will discuss this matter in tomorrow’s meeting to take prompt and effective action.”

Prof Sohel Ahmed confirmed that Facebook pages and groups spreading election propaganda will face strict measures. Candidates may report abusive or fake pages to the election commission, which will forward requests to the administration for BTRC intervention and disciplinary action.