Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

JaPa submits income-expenditure statement to EC

The party's major expenses included campaign activities and staff salaries

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Update : 30 Jul 2025, 03:08 PM

The Jatiya Party has submitted its income and expenditure report for the year 2024 to the Election Commission (EC).

On Wednesday, the party’s praesidium member, Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan, handed over the 2024 audit report to EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed at the Election Commission headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka.

According to the submitted financial report for the calendar year 2024 (January 1 to December 31), the party earned a total of Tk2,64,38,938 and spent Tk1,79,88,044.

And the remaining balance stands at Tk84,50,894 (8.4 million).

It was reported that the party's income came from the sale of nomination forms, membership fees, and publication sales.

Major expenses included campaign activities and staff salaries.

As per the Representation of the People Order (RPO), all registered political parties are required to submit their audited financial statements for the previous calendar year to the EC by July 31 each year.

The law also states that failure to submit such reports for three consecutive years may result in cancellation of a party’s registration.

Since the introduction of the registration system in 2008, political parties have been required to submit their audited annual income and expenditure reports—verified by a certified chartered accounting firm—to the EC by July 31 each year.

Currently, the Election Commission has 50 registered political parties, including the BNP, Jamaat, and JaPa.

Notably, a major political party, the Awami League, is not included in this process as its registration has been suspended, following its ouster through the July uprising, and thus it is exempt from submitting audit reports.

Topics:

Jatiya Party (JaPa)Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)
Read More

Draft voter list likely on August 10, final list on August 31

GOP calls on EC to suspend registration of JaPa, 14-party partners

Asif says boat symbol retention ill-considered, urges EC to rethink decision

EC releases updated rules for election observers

Advisory Council clears key reforms on voter list, organ transplants, and investment authority

EC forms technical committee for constituency delimitation ahead of polls

Latest News

Reform dialogue resumes with focus on president’s authority

Will the Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire hold?

Human chain demands announcement of Jucsu election roadmap

Govt forms commission to probe last three elections

CA chairs high-level review meeting on Bangladesh’s LDC graduation

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x