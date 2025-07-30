JaPa submits income-expenditure statement to EC

The Jatiya Party has submitted its income and expenditure report for the year 2024 to the Election Commission (EC).

On Wednesday, the party’s praesidium member, Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan, handed over the 2024 audit report to EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed at the Election Commission headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka.

According to the submitted financial report for the calendar year 2024 (January 1 to December 31), the party earned a total of Tk2,64,38,938 and spent Tk1,79,88,044.

And the remaining balance stands at Tk84,50,894 (8.4 million).

It was reported that the party's income came from the sale of nomination forms, membership fees, and publication sales.

Major expenses included campaign activities and staff salaries.

As per the Representation of the People Order (RPO), all registered political parties are required to submit their audited financial statements for the previous calendar year to the EC by July 31 each year.

The law also states that failure to submit such reports for three consecutive years may result in cancellation of a party’s registration.

Since the introduction of the registration system in 2008, political parties have been required to submit their audited annual income and expenditure reports—verified by a certified chartered accounting firm—to the EC by July 31 each year.

Currently, the Election Commission has 50 registered political parties, including the BNP, Jamaat, and JaPa.

Notably, a major political party, the Awami League, is not included in this process as its registration has been suspended, following its ouster through the July uprising, and thus it is exempt from submitting audit reports.