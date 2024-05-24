Saturday, May 25, 2024

EC Rasheda: Candidature to be cancelled for intimidation of voters

  • Says candidates should ensure 100% voter turnout
  • Urges candidates to avoid conflicts 
Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana attends a meeting with law enforcement agencies and chairman candidates at the Bogra deputy commissioner’s office on Friday, May 24, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 May 2024, 10:38 PM

Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana on Friday said that everyone must adhere to the code of conduct. 

“If any candidate attempts to intimidate voters by entering their vicinity, their candidature will be cancelled,” she told reporters after a meeting with law enforcement agencies and chairman candidates at the Bogra deputy commissioner’s office.

“The candidates may go to court to challenge the EC’s decisions. But we will not condone any wrongdoing,” she added.

Commissioner Rasheda also urged candidates to avoid conflicts and build positive relationships with voters to secure their votes. She emphasized that candidates must conduct their campaigns in compliance with the code of conduct and should not attack each other without cause. 

“The primary goal for the candidates should be to ensure 100% voter turnout at each centre, while voters should be able to exercise their franchise for their preferred candidate without any hindrance.

“The election system is key to democracy. If it is destroyed, there will be nothing left of democracy. Considering this, the Election Commission of Bangladesh is striving to conduct all elections in a free, fair, and proper manner. The law enforcement agencies will rigorously handle any untoward incidents on the election field.”

Topics:

Upazila PollsElection Commissioner Rasheda Sultana
