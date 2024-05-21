Presiding officer injured in Khagrachhari during attempt to polling centre occupation

Miscreants attempted to occupy a centre and rob a ballot box at Bhuachhari Government Primary School in Khagrachhari Sadar during the second phase of upazila polls on Tuesday.

At this time, the presiding officer sustained injuries after being attacked by the miscreants.

On Tuesday at around 12:30pm, a chaotic situation was created by some people following an allegation of fake voting in the centre.

At one stage, duty police fired a round of blank bullets to bring the situation under control.

Amid the tense situation, the polling was suspended for half an hour, said the presiding officer Sarat Kumar Tripura confirming the matter.

According to local sources, Anwar Hossain, a supporter of the chairman candidate named Aktar Hossain spread rumours of casting fake votes in the centre.

At one stage, some supporters of the Aktar came to the centre and tried to rob the ballot boxes.

In this situation, for the sake of security, the presiding officer took shelter by locking the door of the room, and the attackers tried to break the door.

Later, law enforcement officials reached and brought the situation under control.

Voting resumed after about an hour. Counting is going on after polling ended at 4pm.