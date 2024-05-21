One killed in upazila polls violence in Cox's Bazar

A young man was stabbed to death by supporters of a rival group in a clash between supporters of two chairman candidates in the newly formed Eidgaon upazila in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday during the second phase of upazila polls.



The second phase of the upazila election ended amid isolated incidents in Cox's Bazar.



In another incident, the Cox's Bazar-Chittagong highway was blocked.



Voting continued from 8am to 4pm. Among the three upazilas of Cox's Bazar, the elections of Pekua and Chakaria upazilas ended smoothly, but some isolated incidents occurred in the newly formed Eidgaon upazila.



According to local sources, the young man named Safur Alam, 35, was stabbed to death in West Pokkhali Ward No 4 of Pokkhali Union of the newly formed Eidgaon Upazila of Cox's Bazar around 4:30pm.



The deceased Alam is said to be a supporter of the telepone symbol. The supporters of the motorcycle symbol caught a supporter of the telephone symbol named Delwar.



On information, the supporters of the telephone symbol reached the spot and tried to save Delwar which triggered the clash.



Alam received injuries in the clash.



Delwar said that the injured Alam was rescued and brought to the hospital at 4:20pm where duty Doctor Sajjadur Rahman declared him dead.



Activists of the telephone symbol alleged that since the morning, the motorcycle symbol activists were showing fierceness. By afternoon they stabbed a supporter of the telephone symbol.



Eidgaon police station Officer-in-Charge Suboranjan Chakma said: "I heard the news of one person killed in the clash. Police are going to the scene. Action will be taken after investigation."



Meanwhile, activist-supporters of the pineapple symbol blocked the Cox's Bazar-Chittagong highway at Eidgaon station to protest the beating of supporters pineapple symbol.



Later, traffic was normalized in the presence of police and RAB.

Dhaka Tribune's Cox's Bazar correspondent Abdul Aziz contributed to the report.