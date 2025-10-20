Two-day ultimatum; teachers threaten Jamuna siege if demands unmet

Teachers and staff at MPO-listed private educational institutions have given the Education Adviser a two-day ultimatum to implement three demands, including an increase in house‑rent allowance, and warned they will besiege the Jamuna if the demands are not met.

The protesting teachers on Monday also announced a sit‑in march from Central Shaheed Minar to Shahbagh tomorrow, Tuesday noon, during which participants will wear black cloth.

Delwar Hossain Azizi, secretary of the coalition of MPO‑listed institutions seeking nationalization, announced the ultimatum at Shaheed Minar on Monday. He said the movement would wait until October 22 for a government notification.

“Our decision is that we will wait until October 22. If a notification is not issued even after that, Bangladesh has never seen the kind of environment that will be created. We will bring everyone to Dhaka and besiege the Jamuna,” Azizi said.

Azizi said the protesters went on an indefinite hunger strike on Monday. “From today we have gone on a hunger strike unto death. Four of our teachers have fallen ill during the hunger strike. They have received treatment from hospital. Nearly everyone here is more or less unwell. If any loss of life occurs through this hunger strike unto death, the Education Adviser will have to take responsibility.”

Issuing a direct threat to the government, he added: “If you, by following Mr Abrar’s (the Education Adviser’s) trickery, stand against the teachers, your office will be locked after a long march from all over the country. We do not accept any decision of the Education Adviser. We do not recognize Abrar as an adviser. If Abrar can, then he must accept our demands and issue the notification. If not, he must leave the Ministry of Education.”

Azizi urged MPO‑listed teachers nationwide to join local actions if they cannot reach Dhaka. “Those who cannot come to Shaheed Minar, you will take position every day from 11am to 12pm at district and upazila centers,” he said.