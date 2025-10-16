Thursday, October 16, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
EWU inaugurates third phase of teachers’ training program

The session was chaired by Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chairperson of the Board of Trustees and founder vice-chancellor of EWU

Teachers attend the inaugural session of the third phase of the “Teaching, Learning, and Research (TLR)” training programme at the SM Nousher Ali Lecture Gallery of East West University in Aftabnagar, Dhaka, on Thursday, October 16, 2025. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 16 Oct 2025, 10:43 PM

The inaugural session of the third phase of East West University’s (EWU) teachers’ training program on teaching, learning, and research (TLR) was held on Thursday at the SM Nousher Ali Lecture Gallery in Aftabnagar, Dhaka.

Professor Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossen, member of the University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh, attended the event as chief guest, according to a press release.

The session was chaired by Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chairperson of the Board of Trustees and founder vice-chancellor of EWU, while Professor Dr Shams Rahman, vice-chancellor of EWU, joined as a special guest.

Professor Dr Ahmed Wasif Reza, dean of the Faculty of Sciences and Engineering and additional director of the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), delivered the welcome address, highlighting the objectives of the TLR training.

During the session, Professor Dr Shams Rahman sought the UGC’s support on key academic matters, including course approval and research funding, emphasising EWU’s commitment to equipping new faculty members with global-standard teaching and research skills.

The chief guest, Professor Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossen, lauded EWU’s ongoing efforts to enhance higher education through systematic faculty development. He described the university as an “iconic symbol of educational excellence”, praising the integrity of the chairperson and recognising the vice-chancellor as a globally respected scientist and educator.

Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin reiterated EWU’s founding vision, noting that the university provides scholarships to 25% of its students from lower-income families. He encouraged the trainees to contribute to EWU’s goal of becoming a distinguished regional educational institution.

Organised by EWU’s IQAC, the program includes 36 new faculty members from various departments and aims to strengthen their capabilities in effective teaching methodologies, assessment strategies, and research-based academic practices.

Topics:

East West University (EWU)
