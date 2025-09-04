Friday, September 05, 2025

EWU and DCCI sign MoC to launch high-impact professional courses

This collaboration will offer high-impact courses on modern business and economic development

East West University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shams Rahman and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Taskeen Ahmed sign a Memorandum of Cooperation to jointly develop specialized professional courses at EWU in Dhaka on Thursday, September 4, 2025. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 05:44 PM

East West University (EWU) and the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to jointly develop and offer specialized professional courses.

The signing ceremony took place on Thursday at EWU and represents a significant step toward bridging the gap between academia and industry, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

The MoC was signed by Professor Dr Shams Rahman, vice-chancellor of EWU and Taskeen Ahmed, president of DCCI.

This collaboration aims to introduce a series of high-impact professional courses focused on key areas of contemporary business and economic development.

The initial courses will cover topics such as entrepreneurship and startup development, sustainable business strategy and ESG reporting and project management, including PMP and agile practices.

To ensure flexibility and accessibility, the courses will be available in both online and in-person formats and will be offered four times a year.

The signing event included various representatives from East West University and the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry. EWU attendees included Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chairperson of the Board of Trustees; Professor Dr Ashik Mosaddik, pro vice-chancellor; and Professor Dr Ahmed Wasif Reza, dean. DCCI was represented by Md Salem Sulaiman, vice-president; Mamnun Quader; Kamrul Hasan Tuhin; and Minhaj Ahmed, directors.

The ceremony was also attended by other officials and guests from both institutions.

Topics:

DCCIEast West University (EWU)
