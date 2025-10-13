DU admission tests for 2025-26 to begin Nov 28

The undergraduate admission tests for the 2025-2026 academic session at the University of Dhaka (DU) will begin on November 28 with the admission test of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) unit.

The decision was finalized on Monday at a meeting of the university's General Admission Committee held at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building auditorium in the afternoon, with DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan in the chair.

DU pro-VCs, the treasurer, faculty deans, institute directors, and the convener of the online admission committee were also present at the meeting.

According to a press release issued by the university, the admission test for the IBA unit will be held on November 28, followed by the Fine Arts unit on November 29.

The test for the Business Studies unit is scheduled for December 6, while the Arts, Law, and Social Sciences unit will hold its exam on December 13.

The Science unit admission test will take place on December 20.

The online application process will begin on October 29 and continue until 11:59pm on November 16.

Candidates must meet specific academic qualifications to be eligible for application and must have passed the HSC examination in 2025 and the SSC in between 2020 to 2023.

For the Science unit, applicants must have a minimum combined GPA of 8.00 in SSC and HSC, with at least a 3.50 GPA in each exam.

For the Business Studies unit, and the Arts, Law, and Social Sciences unit, the required minimum combined GPA is 7.50, with at least 3.00 in each of SSC and HSC examination results.

For the Fine Arts unit, candidates must have a combined GPA of at least 6.50 and a minimum of 3.00 in both SSC and HSC exam results.

Except for the IBA and Fine Arts units, admission tests for all other units will be held simultaneously in eight divisional cities across the country. The Business Studies unit test, for instance, will be held at Dhaka University (DU), Chittagong University (CU), Rajshahi University (RU), Khulna University (KU), and Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur (BRUR).

Each admission test will be evaluated on a total of 120 marks, of which 20 marks will be based on SSC and HSC results. The remaining 100 marks will be assessed through written examinations.

The 90-minute test will be divided into two sections--an MCQ worth 60 marks and a written section worth 40 marks, with equal time (45 minutes) allocated for each part.

However, the Fine Arts unit will have a different distribution of marks, with 60 marks for the written and drawing tests and 40 marks for the MCQ portion within the same timeframe.