ULAB celebrates centenary of Tagore’s ‘Raktakarabi'

To mark the centenary of Rabindranath Tagore's classic play, "Raktakarabi" (Red Oleanders), the Department of Bangla Language and Literature (BLL) at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) staged a production that captivated its audience on Friday.

The performance, held at 12pm, featured acting by students from the department's 3rd batch under the direction of course instructor and theater personality Didar Muhammad.

The event's chief guest was Professor Begum Akthar Kamal, former head of the Bangla Department at the University of Dhaka and a distinguished Rabindra researcher. Sharminur Nahar, head of the ULAB Bangla Department, along with other faculty members and students, were present at the time, among others.

ULAB's Department of Bangla Language and Literature is dedicated to fostering students' creativity through consistent engagement in literature, culture, and theater. This production of "Raktakarabi" is a testament to that ongoing commitment.