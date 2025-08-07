EWU hosts discussion on harnessing information systems for business in Bangladesh

The Department of Business Administration of East West University (EWU) organized a high-profile panel discussion program on Thursday, focused on the current landscape and future prospects of Information Technology in Bangladesh.

The event brought together senior executives from leading organizations to share insights on how modern information systems are transforming business operations, strategies, and decision-making across various industries.

Distinguished panelists of the program included: Md Yousup Faruqu, vcountry lead, Microsoft Bangladesh, Reaz Uddin Khan, head of Bangladesh, Data AI Solutions Ltd, Masum Uddin Khan, CEO, Crystal Grains Ltd (New Zealand Dairy), Ishtiaque Shahriar, EVP and head of Digital Assets and Communications, bKash Ltd and Bushra Humyra Esha, senior lecturer, Department of Business Administration, East West University.

The discussion explored the pivotal role of data, digital solutions, and intelligent systems in driving business innovation and efficiency.

Panelists shared their experiences on leveraging technology to enhance customer engagement, optimize processes, and create competitive advantages within the Bangladeshi business ecosystem. The event also served as a platform for students and faculty to engage with industry leaders, gaining valuable perspectives on emerging IT trends and their impact on the country’s economic growth.