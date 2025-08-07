Thursday, August 07, 2025

Re-evaluated SSC exam results to be published Sunday

6,66,000 students have failed across nine general education boards

Update : 07 Aug 2025, 07:17 PM

The results of the re-evaluation of this year’s SSC and equivalent exam answer scripts will be released at 10am on Sunday, the Dhaka Education Board has announced.

In a notice issued on Thursday, the board said students would be able to access the results on its official website. Instructions on how to check the results have also been provided.

Students will need to collect their re-evaluated results from the Dhaka Education Board’s website.

The original results of the SSC and equivalent examinations were published on July 10. As in previous years, students dissatisfied with their results were allowed to apply for re-evaluation. Applications were accepted via SMS from July 11 to 17. The procedure was detailed on the education boards’ websites and through Teletalk.

This year, a total of 6,66,000 students failed across nine general education boards, as well as the Madrasa and Technical boards. Among them, 3,24,716 were male students and 2,75,944 were female students.

Secondary School Certificate (SSC)
