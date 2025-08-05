Question pattern, marks for primary scholarship released

The National Academy for Primary Education (NAPE) has officially announced the question structure and mark distribution for the upcoming Class Five scholarship examination in government primary schools.

According to a circular issued by NAPE on Monday, the exam will cover five subjects and carry a total of 400 marks. The duration has been fixed at 2 hours and 30 minutes.

As per the new structure, students will be tested on Bangla, English and Mathematics, with each subject carrying 100 marks. In addition, Primary Science and Bangladesh and Global Studies (Bangladesh o Biswaparichoy) will be assessed, with each subject carrying 50 marks.

The circular also instructed education officials to take necessary steps to distribute the question format and mark breakdown to all government primary schools across the country.