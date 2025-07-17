Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Primary scholarship test to resume in December

After the introduction of the PEC examination in 2009, the scholarship exam was discontinued

File image of primary school students sitting for exam. Photo: Collected
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 07:02 PM

The scholarship examination for primary school students will be held in December this year.

On Thursday, the Directorate of Primary Education issued a letter in this regard to all Upazila Primary Education Officers across the country.

After the introduction of the Primary Education Completion (PEC) examination in 2009, the scholarship exam was discontinued.

Although a decision was made in 2022 to reinstate it, the exam was not held.

Instead, the government opted to award scholarships through an alternative process.

Under this system, meritorious students were granted merit-based scholarships, while stipends continued to be provided to students from underprivileged backgrounds.

After a long interval, the current interim government is taking steps to reintroduce the formal scholarship examination.

According to the letter sent to the Upazila Primary Education officers, the examination is tentatively scheduled to take place on December 21, 22, 23 and 24.

Students will be assessed in four subjects: Bangla, English, Primary Mathematics and a combined paper on Bangladesh and Global Studies and Primary Science.

The latter two subjects will be evaluated together, with 50% weight assigned to each.

Students from government primary schools, PTI-affiliated demonstration schools and primary sections attached to government secondary schools will be eligible to participate.

Participation will be mandatory for all government primary schools and PTI-affiliated demonstration schools.

Based on the evaluation of the first terminal examination, up to 40% of fifth-grade students from each institution may take part in the scholarship exam.

Topics:

Primary EducationMinistry of Primary and Mass EducationPrimary scholarship exam
Read More

Adviser: Education develops people as worthy citizen for society

Govt to evaluate quality of primary education from July 1

Govt allocates 95,644C for education

Primary school teachers to go on full-day work abstention on Monday

Adviser Bidhan Roy: Goal is to ensure schools operate in single shift

6,531 assistant teachers to be appointed after weeks of protest, court order

Latest News

Health adviser stresses on research based medical education

Women outclass Bhutan 3-0 to stay unbeaten in SAFF U-20 football

Jamaat expects massive turnout at first-ever Suhrawardy Udyan rally

ISPR urges calm amid Gopalganj unrest, assures situation now under control

Over 500 killed in south Syria violence

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x