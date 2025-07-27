Session jams have become a persistent issue at Jahangirnagar University, with at least a dozen of its 36 departments and four institutes severely affected and most others facing delays of two to three months.

As a result, many students are falling behind in the job market due to age constraints.

On the other hand, with rising inflation, students are burdened with increasing expenses and their dreams are caught in uncertainty.

Irregular academic calendars, classroom shortages, delays in publishing exam results, and a lack of teachers and lab facilities are identified by stakeholders as the primary causes.

Students say this uncertainty in higher education not only delays their graduation but also hinders career planning and disrupts the natural progression of life.

Investigations reveal that departments like Fine Art, Drama and Dramatics, Pharmacy, English, Comparative Literature and Culture, Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, Urban and Regional Planning, and Accounting and Information Systems are experiencing session jams ranging from six months to a year.

Other affected departments include Archaeology, Economics, Public Administration, Government and Politics, Physics, Chemistry, Institute of Information Technology, Mathematics, Environmental Science, and Zoology.

Speaking to over 15 students across the affected departments, this reporter found that classroom shortages, irregular classes and delays in result publication are cited as the main reasons for the session jam.

However, faculty members largely blame longstanding infrastructure deficits and changing circumstances.

Delay in result publication

According to Article 20 (iii) of the JU Examination Ordinance 2003, teachers must be given one day for every five answer scripts to evaluate them.

Article 26 (iii) states that results must be published within 75 working days of the written exam’s completion.

One of the most notable examples of delayed result publication can be found in the Department of Fine Art.

The third-year final exam for the 49th batch concluded six months ago, but results have yet to be published—far exceeding the 75-day limit.

According to students in the department, batches 46, 47 and 48 are already enrolled in their master’s programs, while the 49th batch has only recently begun fourth-year classes.

Nuruzzaman Ashiq, a student from the 49th batch, said: “While students of the same batch in other departments are pursuing master’s degrees, we have just started our fourth-year classes.”

When asked about the delay, Associate Professor Shaswati Mazumdar, the chair of the exam committee, cited university closures and other issues as reasons for the delay, claiming the committee has no control over it.

The department’s chair, Mohammad Shamim Reza, blamed the second examiner for the delay, saying: “Since the second examiner is from another university, the evaluation process is taking longer.”

Prof Saleh Ahammad Khan, director of the Examination Control Office, said: “Each exam is managed by a designated committee. From conducting the exam to preparing the results, the committee holds all responsibility. If any issue arises, the department can inform us for taking necessary actions.”

Exam schedule announced before publication of previous results

A student, on condition of anonymity, said: “The Department of English has published the schedule for fourth-year final exams even though third-year results have not yet been released.”

As per the university ordinance, results must be published within 75 working days after the exams.

However, it has been nearly eight months since the third-year exam concluded and the results are still pending.

Despite this, the department has announced that the fourth-year exams will begin on September 7.

A notice signed by the department chair, Prof Mohammad Raihan Sharif, and the exam committee chair, Associate Professor Manmoy Jafar, was issued on Wednesday.

Students expressed frustration, saying sitting for final exams without knowing third-year results adds immense psychological pressure.

They said that if a student has failed a course in the third year, preparing for both years simultaneously becomes a massive challenge.

Re-taking courses also becomes complicated under such circumstances, they added.

Moreover, the English department has only two and a half classrooms for five batches.

Due to this acute classroom shortage, several students have reported that regular classes cannot be conducted properly.

Prof Saleh Ahmad Khan acknowledged that while departments can issue exam schedules, announcing final exams before publishing third-year results is against the rules.

Prof Md Moniruzzaman, the chair of the third-year exam committee, said: “Despite repeated requests, some examiners did not submit scripts on time. In fact, one of the committee members submitted their evaluation last. The administration should ensure accountability in such cases. A delay in one batch’s result impacts at least three others. All I can do is express regret.”

Regarding the fourth-year exam schedule, department chair Prof Mohammad Raihan Sharif explained: “Third-year exam papers for six courses were sent to third examiners, and one faculty member delayed their evaluation significantly. Currently, tabulation of results is in progress, and we hope to publish them within the next week.”

Exams halted due to conflict between faculty members

In the Department of Urban and Regional Planning (URP), exams have reportedly been suspended due to faculty member disputes.

Students from the 48th master's batch completed their classes three months ago, but their exams have not yet taken place.

A student from the batch, requesting anonymity, said: “We are paying the price for internal conflicts among teachers. If this continues, we will have no choice but to launch a movement.”

Earlier in April this year, Sajid Iqbal, a student from the 49th batch, alleged that Prof Shafique-ur-Rahman and Associate Prof Lutfor Rahman unfairly gave him low marks in his thesis, allegedly influenced by Associate Prof Afsana Haque.

This led to significant turmoil.

In response, denying Sajid’s allegations against the mentioned teachers as “untrue,” students locked the department on April 16.

As a result, the university formed a committee led by the dean of the Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences to investigate the matter.

This led to the formation of two rival factions among the faculty members.

Prof Kasfia Nahrin, chair of the 48th batch exam committee, said: “We have requested question papers from teachers concerned. Without them, exams cannot proceed. The department chair (Prof Anisha Noori) is uncooperative. Moreover, confidential exam-related information was leaked, damaging the department’s reputation. The investigation committee will resolve these issues, after which teachers may cooperate.”

Prof Shafique-ur-Rahman echoed the sentiment, saying: “Due to suspicions regarding the department chair leaking confidential matters, most teachers are abstaining from exam-related duties.”

Multiple attempts to contact department chair Prof Anisha Noori went unanswered.

Prof Mahbub Kabir, head of the investigation committee, said: “Our investigation is nearing completion and we will submit the report soon.”

Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Prof M Mahfuzur Rahman, the acting VC, said: “This situation stems from conflict between two faculty factions. Once the VC returns home from abroad, we will take necessary action via administrative meetings. A department cannot function in this manner.”

Backlog builds before academic sessions begin



Despite five months having passed since admission tests for the 2024–2025 academic year (54th batch), JU has yet to complete the admission process.

As a result, session jam is looming even before classes begin.

Admission tests were held from February 9 to 17.

The university is currently admitting students from the waiting list.

Other public universities, such as Dhaka University (classes began on July 3), Jagannath University (June 22), Chittagong University (July 1) and Comilla University (July 7), have already completed their admissions and started classes.

However, JU is yet to finalize a start date.

Nusrat Oishi, a newly admitted student in the Physics Department (54th batch), said: “We have no idea when our classes will begin. This uncertainty is causing anxiety. I hope JU authorities will complete the admission process quickly, allocate dormitories, and begin classes.”

Deputy Registrar (Education) Syed Mohammad Ali Reza said: “The initial plan was to start classes on July 31 (Thursday), but that is no longer feasible. We are now looking at the last week of August, although nothing is confirmed yet.”

What the administration says

Aousad Hossain, assistant director of the Examination Controller’s Office, said: “As per rules, results must be published within 75 working days. However, if departments do not submit the results, there is little the exam office can do.”

Prof Saleh Ahammad Khan, director of the office, said: “Each department forms an exam committee responsible for everything from conducting exams to preparing results. If problems arise, departments must inform us to take necessary actions.”

When asked about the delays, he said the main issue is examiners submitting scripts late.

Sometimes, the inactivity of the exam committee chair also contributes to the delay.

Pro-VC Prof M Mahfuzur Rahman said: “We are working to eliminate session jams. Academic calendars have been formulated for new batches from undergraduate to master’s level, and we are monitoring their progress. However, classroom and faculty shortages are major issues.”

Regarding class commencement for first-year students, he added: “The admission process itself is flawed. Students often get admitted here but later move to other universities, leaving seats vacant. Meanwhile, many admitted students are just sitting at home with no classes, which I find deeply concerning.”