Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Postponed HSC exams to be held on August 17, 19

The government postponed the examinations following the tragic fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara on Monday

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations for 2025 began simultaneously across the country on Thursday, June 26, 2025. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Jul 2025, 08:42 PM

The postponed Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent exams scheduled for July 22 and 24 have been rescheduled to August 17 and August 19, respectively.

Chief Adviser’s Press Wing confirmed the rescheduled dates of the examinations.

Earlier in the day, Education Adviser CR Abrar said that the postponed HSC and equivalent examinations scheduled for July 22 and 24 will now be held on the same day.

The government postponed the examinations following the tragic fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara on Monday and the death toll from the tragic incident has risen to 29 as of Wednesday.

Topics:

Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC)Milestone College Plane Crash
Read More

Milestone plane crash: 22 bodies handed over to families

8 among 44 admitted in Burn Institute in critical condition

Hasnat: No political alliance with Awami League will be tolerated

Access restricted for journalists at Milestone campus

Shafiqul Alam: No reason to conceal figures of jet crash casualties

Save the Children mourns Milestone School plane crash

Latest News

Milestone plane crash: 22 bodies handed over to families

Viral photo sparks debate: Did NCP leaders receive special treatment at Jamuna?

8 among 44 admitted in Burn Institute in critical condition

Govt approves import of fertilizers, LNG cargoes, other goods

Gopalganj incident: Two more cases filed

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x