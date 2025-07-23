Postponed HSC exams to be held on August 17, 19

The postponed Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent exams scheduled for July 22 and 24 have been rescheduled to August 17 and August 19, respectively.

Chief Adviser’s Press Wing confirmed the rescheduled dates of the examinations.

Earlier in the day, Education Adviser CR Abrar said that the postponed HSC and equivalent examinations scheduled for July 22 and 24 will now be held on the same day.

The government postponed the examinations following the tragic fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara on Monday and the death toll from the tragic incident has risen to 29 as of Wednesday.