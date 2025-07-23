Adviser: Suspended HSC exams to be held on same day

The postponed Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday will be held on the same day, Education Adviser CR Abrar said on Wednesday.

The exam that was supposed to be held on Tuesday will be held in the morning, while the postponed exam of Thursday will be held in the afternoon of the same day, he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

However, the specific date for rescheduling these two exams has not yet been decided, he added.

“We will notify the new exam date through an official announcement,” Abrar said.