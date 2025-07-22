Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
HSC exams postponed nationwide after Milestone College plane crash

The Ministry of Education is expected to announce revised dates soon

Update : 22 Jul 2025, 03:26 AM

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations scheduled for Tuesday have been officially postponed following the devastating plane crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara’s Diyabari area.

The announcement was made shortly after midnight via the verified Facebook account of Information Adviser Mahfuz Alam, citing a meeting with the Education Adviser Professor Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar.

The post read: “The education adviser met with the Adviser of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Mahfuz Alam. The education advisor announced the decision to postpone today’s (Tuesday) HSC examination.”

Confirming the development, Md Mamun Or Rashid, Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, stated that the decision was taken in light of the casualties and disruption caused by the crash, which occurred on Monday afternoon.

The Ministry of Education is expected to announce revised dates soon.

On Monday, a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI fighter jet crashed into the campus of Milestone School and College, killing at least 20 people and injuring over 100 students and staff.

The aircraft caught fire immediately after impact, prompting a massive rescue operation involving fire service units, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and emergency responders.

The crash occurred during regular class hours, and many of the victims were students attending afternoon sessions.

Several hospitals across Dhaka, including the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, reported receiving critically injured patients, many with severe burns.

 

x