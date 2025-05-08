Fresh notice issued as no complaints filed against Awami League, Chhatra League at JnU

Despite instructions to submit sealed envelopes containing information, complaints, detailed descriptions of accused individuals, and supporting evidence identifying Jagannath University (JnU) students affiliated with Chhatra League, pro-Awami League teachers, officials, and staff involved in illegal and violent incidents during and beyond the anti-discrimination student movement, no such complaints have been submitted.

Professor Dr Muhammad Monzur Morshed Bhuiyan, dean of the Faculty of Business Studies and the convener of the concerned investigation committee, confirmed the matter on Thursday.

He said that after the first notice, no information had been submitted about those involved in the violence. Therefore, a fresh notice has been issued, extending the deadline for submission.

JnU Chhatra Dal convener Mehedi Hasan Himel said: “We are preparing the documents ourselves, which is why it’s taking time. However, everything is nearly ready. We hope to submit the complaint within two or three days.”

AKM Rakib, president of the JnU Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, said: “After August 5, we submitted written complaints against several teachers and students involved in the violence. But we haven’t provided any information in response to the latest notice. We will organize the previous materials and submit them shortly.”

Riazul Islam, general secretary of JnU Chhatra Shibir, said: “We haven’t submitted any information regarding the accused from our organization. We need to discuss with everyone to decide whether to submit anything organizationally.”

Masud Rana, convener of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said: “Our organization hasn’t submitted any information yet about those involved in the violence, but the process is ongoing. We will submit once the process is complete.”

The lack of submitted information regarding those involved in the violence has triggered mixed reactions among students.

Students have expressed concern that the freedom gained through the July movement may not be safeguarded unless justice is served against those involved in the July killings.

They suggested that the failure to submit information might indicate an attempt to protect the perpetrators. There was also a warning that any effort to shield individuals affiliated with the Awami League or Chhatra League would not be tolerated.

A student from the 2022–23 academic year in the Mathematics department, speaking anonymously, said: “July gave us a new freedom. We’ve been liberated from discrimination. But this achievement came at the cost of blood.”

The student added: “Those who inflicted brutality on my brothers and sisters during the July movement must be identified first to ensure justice. It is truly disappointing and concerning that no one has submitted any information despite the administration’s notice.”

Another student, Hasan, said: “I still cannot believe that no one is willing to reveal the identities of those involved in the July killings. By now, those responsible should have been tried. If they are not brought to justice, it will be an injustice to the martyrs of July.”

Notably, on April 28, Jagannath University authorities issued a directive for submitting sealed envelopes containing detailed information, complaints, and evidence regarding the involvement of students, teachers, officials, and staff in illegal and violent incidents on and off campus.

As no information was submitted, the administration has issued a renewed notice on Thursday, extending the submission deadline.