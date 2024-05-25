Sunday, May 26, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

ISD’s annual Swimming Gala event unites community in celebration

  • Students demonstrated swimming skills
  • Parents, teachers also participated in raft races, relay swims
Students demonstrating swimming skills in annual Swimming Gala event at International School Dhaka (ISD) on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 25 May 2024, 08:04 PM

International School Dhaka (ISD) recently held its iconic annual Swimming Gala event at the school’s swimming facilities, where students demonstrated their swimming skills and celebrated their progress. 

The event was held on Wednesday. 

The highly anticipated event included students, parents, teachers, and school staff, fostering a sense of community and promoting the joy of swimming.

Parents and teachers also participated in the event with raft races and relay swims. 

This is the second year that ISD has included their lower primary students in the Swimming Gala event to celebrate their achievements in swimming. 

Whether students are just starting or have been swimming for years, all students had the opportunity to shine at the event.

ISD’s swimming program is an integral part of its Primary Physical Education (PE) curriculum. 

The annual Swimming Gala event is the highlight of the swimming program, where students can learn beyond mastering strokes. 

They learn important life lessons like teamwork, building confidence, staying healthy, and enjoying the water safely. 

Regarding the key benefits of swimming, Jordan Doddridge, AUSTSWIM Certified Swimming PE teacher, ISD, said: “Swimming is a holistic exercise that not only strengthens the body but also nourishes the mind. Each motion contributes to improved physical fitness, cardiovascular health, and muscle strength. 

“Meanwhile, the surrounding aquatic environment fosters mental clarity, reduces stress, and enhances overall well-being. People of all ages should swim to reap the numerous physical, mental, and developmental benefits it provides,” he added.

ISD will be launching its Swim Academy on August 14, 2024, offering a variety of swimming programs.

These programs include the Secondary Swim Team, ES Swim Team, Advanced Swim Club, Elementary Swim Club, Swim Endurance, and ISD Swimming Certificate Course (a 5-week program based on AUSTSWIM skills).

Topics:

SwimmingInternational School Dhaka (ISD)
Read More

Gol Talab: Dive into a ‘Nawabi’ pond for Tk5

DU student drowns in university swimming pool

ISD students mark International Mother Language Day with multilingual Ekushey song

Calland-Scoble appointed new ISD director

Swimming: A crucial life skill for Bangladeshi children

Swim lessons for children to start at Shishu Academy from July 25

Latest News

Cyclone Remal: Chittagong Port Authority issues alert 3

Fire at entertainment venue kills at least 24 people in western India

Utshob becomes first Bangladeshi boxer to win WBC belt

Chuadanga records highest temperature at 41.7°C amid cyclone Remal formation

KSRM introduces pension scheme for its personnel

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x