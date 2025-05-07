DU officials urge discipline as campus swimming pool reopens

Dhaka University has reopened its swimming pool after a year-long closure, with the university's Physical Education Centre urging students to maintain discipline as most accidents occur when they recklessly jump into the pool after playing on the adjacent field.

To minimize risks, the authorities have introduced several safety measures, including awareness campaigns, the appointment of lifeguards, and the installation of rope barricades around the pool to prevent unauthorized jumping.

SM Jakaria, acting director of the university’s Physical Education Centre, gave this correspondent a brief tour of the facility and explained the newly implemented safety protocols.

Numerous signboards warning about hazardous deep-water areas and urging students to maintain discipline have been placed around the pool. Jumping into the deep section from the diving board is now strictly prohibited, and students are no longer allowed to climb onto the diving board.

A total of eight lifeguards will be appointed from among DU students. They will work 120 hours per month and receive fair compensation for their service.

Four male lifeguards will be assigned to the boys’ shift and four female lifeguards to the girls’ shift.

SM Jakaria told Dhaka Tribune that a recruitment circular will be published on Thursday, and the lifeguards will be appointed by the 15th of this month. They will also receive training to help maintain discipline at the pool.

However, Jakaria identified a major concern: students jumping into the pool immediately after prolonged exposure to the sun while playing on the nearby central field. He warned that this poses a serious health risk.

“There is a high chance of cardiac collapse if someone jumps into cold water after being out in the sun for too long,” he said. “Swimming uses every organ in the body and drains energy faster than any other exercise. This significantly increases the risk of life-threatening incidents.”

To further ensure student safety, the university has restricted external access to the pool. A previous training program that allowed non-students to learn swimming has been discontinued.

“The swimming pool will now be entirely funded by the university,” Jakaria added.

He also mentioned experiencing verbal abuse from students after the pool's official hours ended.

“We are working day and night for the safety of our students. But it is disheartening when students fail to follow the rules and instead respond with harsh language. They do not realize these rules exist for their own protection,” he said.

The swimming pool was closed following a tragic incident on April 22, 2024, when Muhammad Swad, a 19-year-old first-year student from the Department of Philosophy and a resident of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall, drowned.