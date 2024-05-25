Taylor’s University delegation visits ULAB to explore collaborative opportunities

A seven-person delegation from Taylor’s University Malaysia visited the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) to discuss potential collaborations in various key areas including poverty eradication, sustainable development, performing arts, student exchange, alumni relations, and intercultural communication on Saturday.

This visit marks a significant step towards strengthening educational and cultural ties between the two esteemed institutions.

The Taylor’s University delegation was led by Prof Yong Yut Ho, pro vice chancellor, and Prof Anindita Dasgupta, head of the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

ULAB’s delegation was headed by Prof Imran Rahman, vice chancellor, and Prof Jude William Genilo, pro vice chancellor.

Other ULAB faculty members present were Prof Kaiser Haq, dean of the School of Arts and Humanities, and Prof Samiya Selim, director of the Center for Sustainable Development.

The discussions focused on leveraging both universities, strengths to foster impactful research, enrich academic programs, and enhance cultural understanding between Malaysia and Bangladesh.

Key areas of collaboration include joint research projects, faculty and student exchanges, co-hosting of seminars and workshops, and shared initiatives for alumni engagement.

In addition to the strategic meetings, Prof Anindita Dasgupta conducted an enlightening seminar with ULAB faculty on purpose-led education.

This seminar provided a platform for exchanging innovative ideas and best practices aimed at fostering a more holistic and impactful educational experience for students.