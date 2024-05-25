Sunday, May 26, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Taylor’s University delegation visits ULAB to explore collaborative opportunities

  • To discuss potential collaborations in various key areas 
  • Discussions focused on leveraging both universities, strengths to foster impactful research

 

ULAB Vice Chancellor Prof Imran Rahman handing over a token of appreciation to the delegation team of Taylor's University Malaysia at ULAB campus on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 25 May 2024, 06:58 PM

A seven-person delegation from Taylor’s University Malaysia visited the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) to discuss potential collaborations in various key areas including poverty eradication, sustainable development, performing arts, student exchange, alumni relations, and intercultural communication on Saturday.

This visit marks a significant step towards strengthening educational and cultural ties between the two esteemed institutions.

The Taylor’s University delegation was led by Prof Yong Yut Ho, pro vice chancellor, and Prof Anindita Dasgupta, head of the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

ULAB’s delegation was headed by Prof Imran Rahman, vice chancellor, and Prof Jude William Genilo, pro vice chancellor.

Other ULAB faculty members present were Prof Kaiser Haq, dean of the School of Arts and Humanities, and Prof Samiya Selim, director of the Center for Sustainable Development.

The discussions focused on leveraging both universities, strengths to foster impactful research, enrich academic programs, and enhance cultural understanding between Malaysia and Bangladesh.

Key areas of collaboration include joint research projects, faculty and student exchanges, co-hosting of seminars and workshops, and shared initiatives for alumni engagement.

In addition to the strategic meetings, Prof Anindita Dasgupta conducted an enlightening seminar with ULAB faculty on purpose-led education.

This seminar provided a platform for exchanging innovative ideas and best practices aimed at fostering a more holistic and impactful educational experience for students.

Topics:

MalaysiaULAB
Read More

ULAB CES holds leadership talk with Perfetti van Melle Bangladesh's HR director

ULAB CES holds public dialogue on Sufism, mystical traditions

ULAB hosts its 7th convocation ceremony

Better connectivity and safety at Beribadh: ULAB appeals to DNCC mayor

CES, ULAB holds leadership talk with Grameenphone CHRO

4 Bangladeshis killed in Malaysia road crash

Latest News

Cyclone Remal: Chittagong Port Authority issues alert 3

Fire at entertainment venue kills at least 24 people in western India

Utshob becomes first Bangladeshi boxer to win WBC belt

Chuadanga records highest temperature at 41.7°C amid cyclone Remal formation

KSRM introduces pension scheme for its personnel

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x