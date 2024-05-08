Wednesday, May 08, 2024

ULAB hosts its 7th convocation ceremony

  • Eight students were awarded as the Gold medallists
  • 2,976 students received their certificates this year
The image shows the guests and representatives of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) at the university’s 7th Convocation at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 08 May 2024, 06:30 PM

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) held its 7th Convocation at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

The theme was "New World Opportunities”.

The chancellor’s representative, Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, education and cultural affairs advisor to the prime minister, declared the 7th Convocation of ULAB open and presided over the ceremony.

Professor Dr Muhammed Alamgir, acting chairman, of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, graced the ceremony as the special guest while Kamal Quadir, founder and CEO of bKash Ltd., delivered the convocation speech.

Dr Kazi Anis Ahmed, president of the ULAB Board of Trustees, and Professor Imran Rahman, vice chancellor of ULAB, also spoke to the graduates on the occasion.

The Valedictorian's Award was received by Amreeta Lethe Chowdhury, who completed her Bachelor's in English with a CGPA of 4.00.

Eight students, from both the undergraduate and graduate programs, were awarded as the Gold medallists. 

A total of 2,976 students, which included 2,320 undergraduates and 656 graduates, received their certificates this year.

Topics:

ULABConvocation
