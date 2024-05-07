Wednesday, May 08, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
First Graduate Research Conf 2024 held at JU

  • The vice chancellor expresses his pride in the university's research work
  • He highlights that some of the researchers from the university are among the top 2% researchers in the world
The image shows a glimpse of the First Graduate Research Conference (GRC) 2024 which is held at Jahangirnagar University's (JU) Social Science Faculty building on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 May 2024, 11:51 PM

The First Graduate Research Conference (GRC) 2024 was held at Jahangirnagar University's (JU) Social Science Faculty building on Tuesday.

The conference, titled “Navigating Complexity: Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Social Challenges”, was opened by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Md Nurul Alam.

The event was organized at the lounge of the Faculty of Social Science

During the inaugural as the chief guest, the vice chancellor expressed his pride in the university's research work and highlighted that some of the researchers from the university are among the top 2% researchers in the world. JU achieved the first rank jointly with Buet in the 2024 Asia University Ranking by Times Higher Education for education and research.

The VC commended the Faculty of Social Science for organizing the conference. He expressed the hope that the conference would help advance the university's ranking.

Prof Bashir Ahmed, the acting dean of the faculty and convenor of the First Graduate Research Conference 2024, delivered a welcome speech at the inaugural session while teachers and students from different departments were present. 

A total of 70 research abstracts were presented across nine plenary sessions during the conference. Undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil, and PhD students from various universities presented their research abstracts at the conference.

Jahangirnagar University (JU)
