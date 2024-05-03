Buet, JU, NSU and BAU top in Bangladesh

The Times Higher Education (THE) Asia rankings for 2024 place three public universities and one private university of Bangladesh between 300 and 400.

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) and Jahangirnagar University (JU) sit at the top of the rankings in the 301-350 bracket, which highlights their position in all of Asia.

Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) and North South University (NSU) are joint second in the 351-400 bracket of the rankings, which evaluated 739 universities from 31 Asian countries and regions.

BRAC University (BRACU), Dhaka University (DU), and Rajshahi University (RU) are joint third in the 401-500 bracket, while Khulna University and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust) have been placed in the 501-600 bracket.

This year's list includes 21 universities from Bangladesh, up from 15 last year.

The other 12 universities in the list without ranking are the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, Daffodil International University (DIU), Dhaka International University, Independent University, International University of Business Agriculture and Technology, Jessore University of Science and Technology, Khulna University, United International University, Varendra University, and World University of Bangladesh.

The 2024 edition employed identical 18 performance metrics to the World University Rankings. However, these metrics are adjusted to better align with the characteristics of Asian institutions. Each university undergoes assessment across key areas, including teaching, research, knowledge dissemination, and global perspective, ensuring a thorough and equitable evaluation process. This year's rankings also unveil substantial revisions to the methodology, reflecting ongoing efforts to enhance accuracy and relevance.