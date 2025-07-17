WURI 2025: ULAB leads in Bangladesh, secures 54th position globally

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) has secured the top position among Bangladeshi universities in the World University Rankings for Innovation (WURI) 2025, solidifying its standing as the only Bangladeshi institution within the WURI Top 60 by achieving a prestigious 54th place in the Global Top 400 Innovative Universities.

This marks a steady rise from its previous positions: 100th in 2021, 96th in 2022, 75th in 2023, and 69th in 2024.

The achievement was announced on July 10, 2025, during the 5th Annual Conference of the Hanseatic League of Universities (HLU) held in Dumaguete City, Philippines.

Notably, a total of 1,253 universities from 87 countries participated in the WURI rankings 2025, with seven Bangladeshi universities making it into the rankings.

Beyond the overall ranking, ULAB also earned recognition in specific WURI categories, securing noteworthy positions: 11th in Crisis Management, 12th in Ethics and Integrity and 14th in Culture/Values, further highlighting its strengths in these areas.