AIUB CS Fest: Fostering innovation and excellence in technology

The American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) hosted “AIUB CS Fest 2024,” a dynamic event aimed at promoting competition, innovation, technological advancement, and creativity among students.

Organized by the AIUB Computer Club (ACC) in collaboration with the Computer Science Department and the Office of Student Affairs, the fest took place from April 25 to April 28, at AIUB’s campus.

With the participation of around 2,000 students from various schools and colleges, along with approximately 3000 students from AIUB itself, the event featured twelve diverse competitions.

These included app showcase, programming competition, science project showcase, poster presentation/idea prototype, ICT olympiad, networking competition, logo design competition, story writing competition, art competition, mathematics competition, robot soccer, and drone race competition.

Ishtiaque Abedin, Founder Member and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of AIUB, graced the opening ceremony as the chief guest.

Special guests included Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, former secretary of the ICT Department, former managing director of Hi-Tech Park, and CEO of the Research and Innovation Centre at FBCCI, and Nadia Anwar, founder member and vice chairman of the board of trustees of AIUB.

The closing and prize distribution ceremony, held on April 28, featured Md Mostafa Kamal, director general (Additional Secretary) of the Directorate of Information and Communication Technology, as the chief guest.

Prof Dr Md Abdur Rahman, pro-vice chancellor of AIUB, was present as a Special Guest.

The ceremony saw the distribution of certificates and crests to the winning students, as judged by esteemed panelists.

AIUB CS Fest 2024 was made possible through the generous sponsorship of Brain Station 23 and Therap (BD) Limited.

The event also witnessed the presence of AIUB registrar, proctor, deans, directors, department heads, senior officers, representatives of other related institutions, and enthusiastic students, all coming together to celebrate innovation and excellence in technology.