Friday, October 24, 2025

10th CJEN conference begins with calls for journalists’ safety and ethical journalism

A staggering 87.9% of journalists expressed ongoing anxiety about their personal safety, according to a report

The 10th Annual Conference of the Communication and Journalism Educators’ Network (CJEN), Bangladesh, kicks off at AIUB campus in Dhaka on Friday, October 24, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 24 Oct 2025, 07:58 PM

The two-day 10th Annual Conference of the Communication and Journalism Educators’ Network (CJEN), Bangladesh, began in Dhaka on Friday with a strong call to ensure the safety and security of journalists as a foundation for promoting ethical journalism in the country.

The Department of Media and Mass Communication at the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), in collaboration with DW Akademie, German Cooperation, and CJEN, is hosting the event on the university campus.

Over 100 academics, researchers, journalists, and students are participating in what is considered the largest gathering of journalism educators in Bangladesh.

On the opening day, several research papers were presented, including one titled “Safety and Security of Journalists in Bangladesh” by Mahamudul Haque, assistant professor of Mass Communication and Journalism at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur.

Presenting his findings from interviews with 518 journalists across the country, Mahamudul revealed that 37.5% of journalists had experienced physical assault at least once in connection with their professional work.

Besides, 65.6% faced threats, 22.4% were victims of robbery or snatching, 78.7% reported mental harassment, and 52.3% had suffered from cyberbullying.

The study also found that 36.7% of respondents reported police harassment or intimidation, while 69.3% experienced broader forms of threat, fear, or harassment from others.

A staggering 87.9% expressed ongoing anxiety about their personal safety, and 89.6% believed journalists in Bangladesh are exposed to multiple and overlapping security risks, according to the study.

Mahamudul, a former senior journalist, said the findings reveal “systemic vulnerabilities faced by media professionals in Bangladesh” and stressed the urgent need for robust institutional safeguards, policy interventions, and protective mechanisms to uphold journalistic freedom and security.

