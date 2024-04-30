National University postpones exams

Several examinations scheduled for May 8 at National University have been postponed by one day.

The exams will be held on May 9.

This information was relayed in a notification signed by Badruzzaman, controller of examinations at National University, on Tuesday.

According to the notification, the honours third-year examinations of 2022 to be held on May 8 have been postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

The postponed honours examinations will be held on May 9.

Apart from this, other dates and schedules will remain unchanged.