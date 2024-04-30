Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
National University postpones exams

  • Honours third-year examination of 2022
  • Other dates, schedules will remain unchanged

 

File image of National University gate. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 05:41 PM

Several examinations scheduled for May 8 at National University have been postponed by one day.

The exams will be held on May 9.

This information was relayed in a notification signed by Badruzzaman, controller of examinations at National University, on Tuesday.

According to the notification, the honours third-year examinations of 2022 to be held on May 8 have been postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

The postponed honours examinations will be held on May 9. 

Apart from this, other dates and schedules will remain unchanged.

National UniversityExam
