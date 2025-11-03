CNG auto-rickshaw drivers to stage rally in Dhaka Tuesday

Dhaka Metropolitan CNG Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Unity Council has announced a gathering in front of the Jatiya Press Club on Tuesday to press home their longstanding demands.

In a joint statement, the Council’s Convenor Sheikh Hanif and Member Secretary Golap Hossain Siddiqui said the program will begin at 11 am followed by the submission of a memorandum to the Secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division and the Chairman of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

The leaders said their demands include the immediate issuance of registration or blue books for 50,000 CNG auto-rickshaw drivers, enforcement of the BRTA-fixed daily deposit rate of Tk 900, and state compensation of Tk 10 lakh for families of drivers if die in road accidents.

They also called for an end to police harassment, the right to form legitimate trade unions, suspension of no-parking fines, and the establishment of designated parking zones.

Besides, they demanded the cancellation of anti-worker provisions in the Road Transport Act 2018 and the Rules of 2022 and permission for CNG auto-rickshaws to use the Dhaka Elevated Expressway.

The Unity Council leaders said the registration process for 50,000 authorized CNG auto-rickshaws has remained suspended for years, leaving thousands of drivers unemployed.

Daily deposit issues, harassment, excessive fines and legal complexities have made the lives of drivers increasingly unbearable, they said.

They emphasized that the upcoming program will be peaceful and aimed at urging the government to ensure fair rights, professional safety, and livelihood security for CNG auto-rickshaw drivers.

The Council called on all drivers to participate in the rally in solidarity.