Indefinite bus strike in Bhola

An indefinite strike called by bus workers is underway in Bhola’s Charfashion, following an altercation between bus workers and CNG autorickshaw drivers over passenger boarding.

Since Monday morning, no buses have departed from Bhola's Birshreshtha Bus Terminal for either internal or long-distance routes.

As a result, passengers traveling along the Bhola-Charfashion highway are experiencing severe suffering.

Many passengers who arrived at the terminal found themselves stranded, while others were compelled to reach their destinations by paying excessive fares for smaller vehicles.

Some, finding no alternative transportation, were forced to walk long distances.

The clash initially broke out on Sunday afternoon in Charfashion, Bhola.

Later that day, bus workers announced an indefinite strike in response.

Meanwhile, workers organized protest marches demanding justice for the assault on bus workers, during which they obstructed the movement of other buses.

During a visit to Bhola’s Birshreshtha Mostafa Kamal Bus Terminal on Monday morning, it was observed that bus services across all routes in Bhola remained suspended, causing immense hardship for travelers from distant areas.

To reach their destinations, they had to rely on alternative modes of transport such as rickshaws, CNG auto-rickshaws and microbuses, often at double the usual fare.

Passengers, filled with frustration and resentment, said that clashes between bus workers and CNG drivers occur frequently in Bhola, leading to immense inconvenience for the general public.

They demanded a swift and lasting resolution to the issue.

On the other hand, bus workers alleged that CNG drivers frequently create conflicts over passenger boarding.

They demanded a ban on CNGs operating on highways, warning that otherwise, their strike would continue indefinitely.

Mizanur Rahman, president of the Bhola Bus Workers' Union, said: "The strike will continue until justice is served for the attack on our workers. Additionally, all types of three-wheelers must be banned from the highway."

Md Zakir Hossain, president of the Bhola CNG Owners’ Association, reported that a clash between bus and CNG workers occurred in Charfashion on Sunday, resulting in injuries to CNG drivers.

However, he noted that while bus workers called a strike, no such program was declared from their side.

It is also reported that after Sunday evening, bus workers seized around 10-15 CNG auto-rickshaws and confined them at the bus depot.

Although a meeting for reconciliation was scheduled for Sunday, it did not take place.

Previously, on January 28, 2024, a violent clash between the Bus Owners’ Association and the CNG Owners’ Association occurred, resulting in three days of bloodshed.

That conflict was eventually resolved through the intervention of the Bhola deputy commissioner (DC), the superintendent of police (SP) and political figures.

Unfortunately, a similar incident has now recurred.