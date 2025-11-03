Mirpur DOHS Animal Welfare Society launches fifth CNVR campaign to protect stray dogs

The Mirpur DOHS Animal Welfare Society (MDAWS), a voluntary animal welfare organization, in collaboration with Mirpur DOHS Parishad, launched the fifth round of its CNVR (Catch–Neuter–Vaccinate–Release) campaign on Monday to promote humane treatment, safety, and harmonious coexistence between humans and animals in the community.

Since 2019, MDAWS has completed four CNVR rounds, vaccinating and sterilising hundreds of stray dogs in Mirpur DOHS, according to a press release on Monday.

On the first day of this round, 12 dogs were taken to a local veterinary clinic for procedures. The campaign will continue for four non-consecutive days this month, aiming to cover approximately 56 stray dogs.

MDAWS expressed sincere gratitude to Mirpur DOHS Parishad, Mirpur DOHS Youth Society, volunteers, and residents for their ongoing support.