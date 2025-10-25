Vaccination drive for dogs begins at KU

Khulna University (KU) has launched a spay-neuter and vaccination program for stray dogs on campus to manage the dog population humanely and promote animal welfare.

The initiative is being carried out by the Furry Friends Foundation, an animal welfare organization, with overall coordination from the university authorities.

A group of animal-loving students, known as Snehtail, is volunteering in the effort.

The spay-neuter operation started on Friday and continued into Saturday, while rabies vaccinations are scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

According to Farhaduzzaman Rudra, joint secretary of Furry Friends Foundation, a 12-member team, including two veterinarians, is conducting the procedures.

On the first day, 29 dogs were sterilized, and the team aims to treat 60-65 dogs in total. Post-operative care and monitoring have been arranged, and each dog will receive an identification collar and a small ear mark.

"This program will not only help control the dog population but also ensure the welfare of strays," Rudra said, adding that KU's approach could serve as a model for other institutions.

Assistant Director of Student Affairs Dr Tarek Bin Salam said the plan was developed in response to student concerns about stray dogs on campus.

"We opted for a scientific and humane solution," he said, noting that the administration provided facilities, accommodation for veterinarians, post-operative care, and security support.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Rezaul Karim praised the initiative, saying: "Treating animals with compassion is a moral duty. This initiative reflects the university's commitment to humane and environmentally responsible action."