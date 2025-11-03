Monday, November 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

DMP urges citizens to avoid Moghbazar rail crossing amid repair work

The area would stay congested and urged using alternative routes, said DMP official 

File Image of Mouchak-Moghbazar flyover. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 01:59 PM

The DMP has urged the public to avoid the Moghbazar rail crossing area due to ongoing fishplate repair on the railway track.

Traffic movement on surrounding roads has been disrupted, causing temporary congestion and increased suffering for pedestrians and drivers. The DMP advised using alternative routes, including the connecting roads from Moghbazar to Tejgaon, the Ramna–Shantinagar–Kakrail–Malibagh route, and the Hatirjheel flyover link, and requested citizens to plan their routes in advance to avoid unnecessary inconvenience.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Deputy Commissioner (Media) Muhammad Talebur Rahman confirmed the matter on Monday noon, saying the maintenance work was part of the railway’s regular upkeep activities. He said vehicle movement has been partially restricted in one section of the road, affecting normal traffic flow.

“The area will remain under pressure until the work is completed. Therefore, city residents are requested to use alternative routes temporarily,” the DMP official said.

The traffic division informed that since the area adjacent to the railway line is one of the busiest, even short-duration repair work often leads to temporary congestion. Railway and traffic police are working in coordination to complete the work as soon as possible.

Local residents reported that due to heavy pressure since noon, long queues of vehicles have formed in Moghbazar, Hatirjheel, and parts of Tejgaon.

 

Topics:

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)
Read More

Roadblocks trigger heavy traffic congestion in Dhaka

DMP Commissioner: Police must remain fully neutral in February election

EC seeks police deployment for Nirbachan Bhaban ahead of election

9 AL men among Obaidul Quader's brother Shahadat arrested

Home adviser: Next general election will be a good one

7 DMP officers transferred

Latest News

Khaleda Zia’s ex-principal secretary Kamal Siddiqui dies

Expatriates to cast votes through IT-supported postal ballots in next JS polls

Sust first-year admission test scheduled for January 13–14

India hails maiden women's World Cup title as game-changer

BNP to finalize nomination list on Monday

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x