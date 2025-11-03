DMP urges citizens to avoid Moghbazar rail crossing amid repair work

The DMP has urged the public to avoid the Moghbazar rail crossing area due to ongoing fishplate repair on the railway track.

Traffic movement on surrounding roads has been disrupted, causing temporary congestion and increased suffering for pedestrians and drivers. The DMP advised using alternative routes, including the connecting roads from Moghbazar to Tejgaon, the Ramna–Shantinagar–Kakrail–Malibagh route, and the Hatirjheel flyover link, and requested citizens to plan their routes in advance to avoid unnecessary inconvenience.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Deputy Commissioner (Media) Muhammad Talebur Rahman confirmed the matter on Monday noon, saying the maintenance work was part of the railway’s regular upkeep activities. He said vehicle movement has been partially restricted in one section of the road, affecting normal traffic flow.

“The area will remain under pressure until the work is completed. Therefore, city residents are requested to use alternative routes temporarily,” the DMP official said.

The traffic division informed that since the area adjacent to the railway line is one of the busiest, even short-duration repair work often leads to temporary congestion. Railway and traffic police are working in coordination to complete the work as soon as possible.

Local residents reported that due to heavy pressure since noon, long queues of vehicles have formed in Moghbazar, Hatirjheel, and parts of Tejgaon.