Fire at Mohammadpur building under control

A fire that broke out at a building at the Mohammadia Housing area in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur on Thursday night was brought under control.

Two firefighting unites brought the fire under control at 9:45pm, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of the Fire Service Headquarters Control Room.

The fire started around 9pm, he said.

The officer added that there was no active fire at the site, though smoke remained. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage could not be determined immediately, and fire service personnel were continuing their work at the location.