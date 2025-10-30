Friday, October 31, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Fire at Mohammadpur building under control

The fire started around 9pm, says a fire service official

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Oct 2025, 10:34 PM

A fire that broke out at a building at the Mohammadia Housing area in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur on Thursday night was brought under control.

Two firefighting unites brought the fire under control at 9:45pm, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of the Fire Service Headquarters Control Room.

The fire started around 9pm, he said.

The officer added that there was no active fire at the site, though smoke remained. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage could not be determined immediately, and fire service personnel were continuing their work at the location.

Topics:

FireMohammadpur
Read More

8 shops gutted in Kurigram fire

21 arrested at Mohammadpur for various crimes

Mirpur factory fire: Owner claims arson

Police accused of framing meat trader in drug case at Mohammadpur

Fire breaks out at Mirpur Community Center building

31 arrested during joint operation in Mohammadpur Geneva Camp

Latest News

Ebtedayee teachers continue sit-in for 19th day

Actor A R Montu’s residence raided, 7 arrested with firearms, narcotics

Tourist access to Saint Martin resumes Saturday with strict eco-friendly measures

India savours 'greatest day' after Women's World Cup heroics

Saudi Arabia cuts Umrah entry visa validity period to 1 month

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x