Jagannath University forms 5-member EC for JnUCSU polls

The Jagannath University (JnU) authorities have formed a five-member election commission to conduct the university’s Central Students’ Union (JnUCSU) election.

According to a notice signed by the university’s acting registrar Professor Md Gias Uddin, on Wednesday, the commission has been constituted—with the approval of the Syndicate—under Section 15(1) of the Regulations for the Formation and Operation of Jagannath University Central and Hall Students’ Unions 2025.

The body will oversee the Jagannath University Central Students’ Union and Hall Students’ Union Election 2025.

Professor Dr Mostafa Hasan, chairman of the Department of Social Work, has been appointed as the chief election commissioner.

The assistant election commissioners are: Professor Dr Md Shahidul Islam, chairman of the Department of Law; Professor Dr Kaniz Fatema Kakoly, Department of Physics; Professor Dr Md Zulfiqar Mahmud, Department of Computer Science and Engineering and Associate Professor Dr Md Anisur Rahman, Department of Islamic History and Culture.

Since its establishment, Jagannath University students are set to participate in their first-ever students’ union election.