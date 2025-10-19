MPO teachers reject 5% house allowance, threaten to continue protests

Protesting MPO-listed teachers on Sunday rejected the government-approved 5% house allowance and vowed to continue their movement day until their three-point demand is met.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the protesting teachers is holding a meeting with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam at Gulshan residence of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia over the matter.

The teachers staging demonstration at the Central Shaheed Minar said they will march a protest procession towards the Jamuna if no positive results come from the meeting on Sunday, said Alamgir Hossain, a protesting teacher came from Magura.

Earlier, on Sunday morning, the Ministry of Finance approved a 5% house rent allowance (minimum Tk2,000) for the teachers and employees of non-government educational institutions under the Monthly Pay Order (MPO) scheme.

The ministry’s Finance Division issued a letter to the secretaries of the Secondary and Higher Education Division and the Technical and Madrasa Education Division on Sunday, outlining six conditions for implementation.

The new allowance will take effect from November 1.

Currently, MPO-listed teachers and employees receive Tk1,000 as house rent. Earlier, the Finance Division had agreed to raise it by Tk500, but the Education Ministry withheld the order amid ongoing protests.

Teachers have been demanding a 20% house rent allowance (minimum Tk 3,000) and are continuing their movement for the eighth consecutive day, now observing a hunger strike at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka.

A few days ago, a delegation of protesting teachers met Education Adviser Prof CR Abrar, who had informed them of the government’s plan to increase the allowance by 5% which they rejected.