Sunday, October 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

MPO teachers reject 5% house allowance, threaten to continue protests

Teachers continue their eighth-day protest, including a hunger strike, demanding a 20% house rent allowance

MPO-affiliated teachers and employees gather at Shaheed Minar to participate in the Long March to the Secretariat. Photo: Amirul Islam Masum/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Oct 2025, 03:05 PM

Protesting MPO-listed teachers on Sunday rejected the government-approved 5% house allowance and vowed to continue their movement day until their three-point demand is met.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the protesting teachers is holding a meeting with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam at Gulshan residence of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia over the matter. 

The teachers staging demonstration at the Central Shaheed Minar said they will march a protest procession towards the Jamuna if no positive results come from the meeting on Sunday, said Alamgir Hossain, a protesting teacher came from Magura.  

Earlier, on Sunday morning, the Ministry of Finance approved a 5% house rent allowance (minimum Tk2,000) for the teachers and employees of non-government educational institutions under the Monthly Pay Order (MPO) scheme.

The ministry’s Finance Division issued a letter to the secretaries of the Secondary and Higher Education Division and the Technical and Madrasa Education Division on Sunday, outlining six conditions for implementation.

The new allowance will take effect from November 1.

Currently, MPO-listed teachers and employees receive Tk1,000 as house rent. Earlier, the Finance Division had agreed to raise it by Tk500, but the Education Ministry withheld the order amid ongoing protests.

Teachers have been demanding a 20% house rent allowance (minimum Tk 3,000) and are continuing their movement for the eighth consecutive day, now observing a hunger strike at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka.

A few days ago, a delegation of protesting teachers met Education Adviser Prof CR Abrar, who had informed them of the government’s plan to increase the allowance by 5% which they rejected.

Topics:

Monthly Pay Order (MPO)
Read More

Education adviser hopes protesting MPO teachers will return to classes

Govt raises house rent allowance for MPO-listed teachers, employees

Govt proposes 5% house rent allowance hike for teachers

Teachers’ delegation at Secretariat, march to Jamuna if demands unmet

MPO-teachers plan march to Jamuna Thursday if demands remain unmet

Teachers stage sit-in at Shaheed Minar, plan Shahbagh blockade

Latest News

Education adviser hopes protesting MPO teachers will return to classes

Ikhtier Khan Prince new vice chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities

Sarjis questions EC’s integrity over refusal to allocate ‘Shapla’ symbol

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire in Qatar talks

Panna Group hosts ‘Charge-Up Carnival Dealer Meet 2025’

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x