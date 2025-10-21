Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Economy limits larger raise for MPO teachers, says CA Yunus

CA Yunus expressed hope that the protesting teachers will return to classrooms with renewed enthusiasm and continue contributing to the development of future generations

File image of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Oct 2025, 05:07 PM

The interim government considers the demands of MPO-registered teachers and staff reasonable, but Bangladesh’s economy cannot yet support a 20% house rent increase, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said.

The interim government has decided to raise the house rent allowance for MPO-registered teachers and staff working in private educational institutions by 7.5% of the basic salary, starting November 1.

Additionally, another increase of 7.5% has been approved, effective from July next year.

Prof Yunus held continuous meetings over the past few days with various advisers regarding the demands of MPO-registered teachers and staff of private educational institutions.

Those who participated included Education Adviser Prof Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar, Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, and Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud.

“The interim government considers the demands of MPO-registered teachers and staff of private educational institutions reasonable,” the chief adviser said.

“However, the reality is that Bangladesh’s economy, devastated by fifteen years of unlimited corruption and plunder, has become dynamic after the interim government assumed responsibility, but it has not yet returned to the capacity to increase house rent by 20% of the basic salary. Therefore, the government had to take this decision in view of reality.”

The chief adviser specially thanked all involved, including the education adviser, for their efforts.

He also expressed hope that the protesting teachers will return to classrooms with renewed enthusiasm and continue contributing to the development of future generations.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusMonthly Pay Order (MPO)
Read More

Protest suspended as teachers to return to classes from Wednesday

Adviser: Govt committed to improving teachers' standard of living

BNP delegation set to meet CA Yunus Tuesday evening

6 human rights bodies press interim govt to lift Awami League ban, push reforms

Two-day ultimatum; teachers threaten Jamuna siege if demands unmet

BNP leaders join protesting teachers as sit-in enters ninth day

Latest News

Govt extends tenure of probe panel’s over attack on Nur

Pay Commission to submit report within stipulated time

Biman releases list of undamaged cargo after airport fire

Police: Love triangle the reason behind JnU student murder

GED’s Bangladesh Economic Outlook shows cautious optimism

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x