Economy limits larger raise for MPO teachers, says CA Yunus

The interim government considers the demands of MPO-registered teachers and staff reasonable, but Bangladesh’s economy cannot yet support a 20% house rent increase, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said.

The interim government has decided to raise the house rent allowance for MPO-registered teachers and staff working in private educational institutions by 7.5% of the basic salary, starting November 1.

Additionally, another increase of 7.5% has been approved, effective from July next year.

Prof Yunus held continuous meetings over the past few days with various advisers regarding the demands of MPO-registered teachers and staff of private educational institutions.

Those who participated included Education Adviser Prof Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar, Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, and Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud.

“The interim government considers the demands of MPO-registered teachers and staff of private educational institutions reasonable,” the chief adviser said.

“However, the reality is that Bangladesh’s economy, devastated by fifteen years of unlimited corruption and plunder, has become dynamic after the interim government assumed responsibility, but it has not yet returned to the capacity to increase house rent by 20% of the basic salary. Therefore, the government had to take this decision in view of reality.”

The chief adviser specially thanked all involved, including the education adviser, for their efforts.

He also expressed hope that the protesting teachers will return to classrooms with renewed enthusiasm and continue contributing to the development of future generations.