Flight operations resume at Dhaka airport after 7hrs

Flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport resumed nearly seven hours after a fire broke out in the airport’s cargo area.

The airport resumed operations after a Flydubai flight landed shortly after 9pm on Saturday.

The fire had started around 2pm on Saturday in the cargo village area, prompting a temporary suspension of take-offs and landings.

Fire services, assisted by the army and air force, navy and police, managed to bring the blaze under control around 9:20pm after more than seven hours of efforts.