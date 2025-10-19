Sunday, October 19, 2025

Flight operations resume at Dhaka airport after 7hrs

Fire services, assisted by the army and air force, managed to bring the blaze under control around 9:20pm after more than seven hours of efforts

Firefighters, aided by army and air force personnel, battle a massive blaze in the cargo area of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport that destroyed imported goods and equipment, leaving operations paralyzed on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Oct 2025, 01:06 AM

Flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport resumed nearly seven hours after a fire broke out in the airport’s cargo area.

The airport resumed operations after a Flydubai flight landed shortly after 9pm on Saturday.

The fire had started around 2pm on Saturday in the cargo village area, prompting a temporary suspension of take-offs and landings.

Fire services, assisted by the army and air force, navy and police, managed to bring the blaze under control around 9:20pm after more than seven hours of efforts.

FireHazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA)
