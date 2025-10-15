Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

MPO teachers block Shahbagh, demand increase in rent allowance 

The teachers are demanding 75% festival bonus for employees, among others

MPO-registered teachers from private educational institutions blockaded Shahbagh after spending the night at Dhaka's Central Shaheed Minar, demanding an increase in house rent allowance and other benefits, on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 03:29 PM

Monthly pay order (MPO)-registered teachers from private educational institutions, protesting for an increase in house rent allowance, blockaded Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on Wednesday after spending the night at Dhaka's Central Shaheed Minar.

Police had earlier stopped the teachers in front of the National Museum. The protesters set out towards Shahbagh around 1:45pm, though they had originally planned to begin the blockade around noon.

Under the leadership of Principal Delawar Hossain Azizi, member secretary of the “Coalition Aspiring for Nationalization of MPO-enrolled Education,” the teachers aimed to occupy the Shahbagh intersection to press their demands.

One protester said they would remain at Shahbagh until their demands were met, while another said they would stay until office hours ended, then return to Shaheed Minar.

The teachers are demanding a 20% increase in house rent allowance, a Tk1,500 medical allowance, and a 75% festival bonus for employees.

While sit-ins continue centrally in Dhaka, work stoppages are ongoing at educational institutions across the country.

They also claimed that on Sunday, police used force during a sit-in in front of the National Press Club, prompting them to relocate to the Shaheed Minar. Police had again stopped the teachers on Tuesday during a “March to Secretariat” at the High Court Mazar Gate.

Principal Delawar Hossain Azizi said: “We will blockade Shahbagh on Wednesday. Teachers across the country will observe a work stoppage, keeping classroom teaching suspended. No teacher will participate in classroom activities until a notification is issued.”

Topics:

MPOShahbagh
Read More

Teachers stage sit-in at Shaheed Minar, plan Shahbagh blockade

NTRCA job seekers to continue sit-in at Shahbagh overnight

MPO teachers call indefinite work abstention from Monday

Teachers stage sit-in at Shahbag demanding jobs for over 16,000 candidates

3 unidentified persons found dead in Dhaka’s Shahbagh

Engineering protests: Talks with protesters end without resolution on day of clashes

Latest News

2 killed in Faridpur road crash

Israel expected to open key aid crossing into Gaza

ICT-1 sets Dec 8 for probe report in case against Quader, 44 others

All political parties to sign July Charter, hopes Asif Nazrul

Fakhrul: Let's hold election to save people

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x