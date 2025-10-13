Sound grenades, arrests trigger nationwide teacher work abstention

Teachers across Bangladesh began a nationwide work abstention on Monday, protesting police action during a demonstration over three key demands, including a 20% increase in house rent allowance.

The protest intensified after police reportedly used sound grenades, water cannons, and batons to disperse a teachers’ rally near the National Press Club on Sunday afternoon.

In response, demonstrators relocated to the Central Shaheed Minar, where some stayed overnight and resumed their sit-in from early Monday morning.

Teachers from various districts joined the sit-in, holding banners and demanding the issuance of an official gazette to fulfill their demands.

Many teachers refrained from conducting classes and academic activities, although they were present at their institutions.

Delwar Hossain Azizi, member secretary of the Alliance for the Nationalization of MPO-Listed Educational Institutions, condemned the police action, calling it “a disgraceful incident.”

He stated that five teachers were injured in Sunday’s crackdown and reaffirmed that the protest would continue until the government issues the gazette.

Teacher leader S M Farid Uddin echoed the sentiment, saying: “We will not leave the Shaheed Minar until the gazette notification is issued.”

The alliance had announced the work abstention during a gathering at the Shaheed Minar on Sunday, urging teachers nationwide to join the movement.