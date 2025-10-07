Seminar links Abrar Fahad’s death to July uprising, calls for national unity

Speakers at a seminar urged that Abrar Fahad’s death was the main catalyst of the July uprising and emphasized the need for national unity.

The remarks came at the event titled “Indian Imperialism and Bangladesh’s Sovereignty: Commemorating Abrar Fahad.”

This seminar was arranged on Tuesday around 11am at Dhaka University's R C Majumdar auditorium.

The seminar was inaugurated by Abrar Fahad's father.

Abu Shadik Kayem, vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union said that Abrar Fahad's "protests and resistance showed us how to speak up against Indian aggression and to ensure fairness."

"The seed of the July uprising was sown by Abrar Fahad," he added.

Mahmudur Rahman, editor of Daily Amar Desh, also said that the surge of 24's July uprising was originated from Abrar Fahad's death.

Abu Shadik Kayem called upon the people of Bangladesh, all political parties, student organizations, human rights activists to come to a "consensus".

He said: "We have to fixate our foreign policy being united now."

Dr Abdur Rob, vice chancellor of Manarat University also called for "national unity" in his speech.

He said: "I'm calling the nation to be unified from this event commemorating Abrar Fahad."

Rezaul Karim Rony, editor of Joban magazine said: "We will only be able to honor Abrar Fahad by implementing a national policy in the question of India."