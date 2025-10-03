Friday, October 03, 2025

Wasa forms body to assess water production, system loss

Committee will visit Wasa pumps to examine meter installation, replace faulty meters, and related issues, says Wasa Secretary Mashiur Rahman Khan

Logo of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa). Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 08:21 PM

Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) has formed a committee of officials to determine accurate water production and system loss, Wasa sources confirmed on Friday.

Earlier, Wasa Secretary Mashiur Rahman Khan issued an office order approving the committee.

According to Mashiur Rahman Khan, the committee will visit Wasa pumps to examine meter installations, replace faulty meters, and review related issues to determine actual water production and system loss. Following field inspections, the committee will submit a written report with recommendations to the managing director within 30 working days.

Wasa sources said the committee will be led by Chief Engineer Abdus Salam Bepary as convener, with Chief Revenue Officer Mahbubur Rahman serving as member secretary.

Topics:

Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa)
