High Court suspends job circular for Dhaka Wasa MD post

The High Court has suspended the job circular for the position of managing director (MD) of Dhaka Wasa, which was announced for a three-year contract, and issued a rule regarding the matter.

The order was given on Monday by a High Court bench comprising Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Fatema Anwar during the hearing of a writ petition.

Lawyer Mamunur Rashid represented the petitioner.

Earlier, Md Liakat Ali filed a writ seeking suspension of the job circular for Dhaka Wasa managing director’s three-year contract.

The circular, published on August 14, invited applications from Bangladeshi nationals with at least a postgraduate degree or BSc (Engineering) or equivalent. Candidates currently or previously employed in government, semi-government, autonomous, or self-governing organizations must have at least Grade 3 or equivalent in the National Pay Scale-2015.

According to the notice, the MD will be responsible for planning, managing, and overseeing daily and developmental activities of Dhaka Wasa. The detailed duties of the MD will be as per the Water Supply and Sewerage Authority Act 1996.

Candidates must have at least 20 years of senior-level experience in water supply, sanitation, or general administration and management.