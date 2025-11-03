Monday, November 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

High Court suspends job circular for Dhaka Wasa MD post

Md Liakat Ali filed a writ seeking suspension of the job circular for Dhaka Wasa managing director’s three-year contract

 
File Image, High Court. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 04:28 PM

The High Court has suspended the job circular for the position of managing director (MD) of Dhaka Wasa, which was announced for a three-year contract, and issued a rule regarding the matter.

The order was given on Monday by a High Court bench comprising Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Fatema Anwar during the hearing of a writ petition.

Lawyer Mamunur Rashid represented the petitioner.

Earlier, Md Liakat Ali filed a writ seeking suspension of the job circular for Dhaka Wasa managing director’s three-year contract.

The circular, published on August 14, invited applications from Bangladeshi nationals with at least a postgraduate degree or BSc (Engineering) or equivalent. Candidates currently or previously employed in government, semi-government, autonomous, or self-governing organizations must have at least Grade 3 or equivalent in the National Pay Scale-2015.

According to the notice, the MD will be responsible for planning, managing, and overseeing daily and developmental activities of Dhaka Wasa. The detailed duties of the MD will be as per the Water Supply and Sewerage Authority Act 1996.

Candidates must have at least 20 years of senior-level experience in water supply, sanitation, or general administration and management.

 

Topics:

suspendedBangladesh High CourtDhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa)
Read More

DSCC Administrator Shahjahan Mia removed

DU student suspended over allegation of hurting religious sentiments

Bangladesh Republican Party gets EC registration with ‘Elephant’ symbol

High Court issues rule on bail of ex-chief justice Khairul Haque in 5 cases

HC clears Habib, 43 others in Hasina motorcade case

Wasa forms body to assess water production, system loss

Latest News

Dengue crisis deepens: 5 dead, 1,147 hospitalized in 24hrs

Testimonies near completion in 3 plot scam cases against Hasina, 46 others

Louvre heist: Amateurs, not professionals, carried out theft

CU student Mamun's skull successfully transplanted after 2 months

Defamation case filed against Nasiruddin Patwary

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x