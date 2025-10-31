Friday, October 31, 2025

DSCC Administrator Shahjahan Mia removed

He was also serving as the Managing Director (MD) of Dhaka Wasa

Md Shahjahan Mia, administrator of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Photo: Collected
Update : 31 Oct 2025, 10:56 AM

Md Shahjahan Mia, administrator of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), has been removed from his post.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification on Wednesday transferring him as Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief. However, no reason for his removal was mentioned in the order.

Shahjahan Mia had been serving as Administrator of DSCC while holding the position of Additional Secretary of the Local Government Department.

He was also serving as the Managing Director (MD) of Dhaka Wasa.

Earlier, while attached to the Ministry of Commerce as an additional secretary, he was transferred to the Local Government Department on February 12 this year. The following day, he was appointed as the Administrator of Dhaka South City Corporation.

Later, on May 18, Shahjahan Mia was given the additional responsibility of Managing Director of Dhaka Wasa.

Topics:

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC)Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa)
