Mahfuj: Journalist Protection Act within 3 months

Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam has said the government will enact the Journalist Protection Act within the next two to three months “at any cost.”

He made the announcement at a discussion titled 'Self-regulation and Grievance in Media: Political and Policy Perspective', organized by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) in Dhaka on Sunday.

On the proposed media commission, the adviser said that the government is taking steps in a positive direction.

Speaking about the ‘Notun Kuri’ competition, Mahfuj expressed doubts over whether the program could be completed. Although he did not specify the reason, he hinted that political parties might be behind it.

Kamal Ahmed, head of the Media Reform Commission, also spoke at the event.