Friday, September 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Burn victim dies after gas explosion in Dhaka Udyan

Dr Shawon Bin Rahman confirmed the victim died from burns covering about 22% of her body, including inhalation injuries

File Image: Representational image of a corpse. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 26 Sep 2025, 05:47 PM

A woman who sustained severe burn injuries in a gas line explosion in Mohammadpur’s Dhaka Udyan area on Thursday has died while undergoing treatment.

The victim, Parul Akter, 32, succumbed to her injuries at around 7am on Friday at the Female High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

Dr Shawon Bin Rahman, a resident surgeon at the institute, confirmed her death and said Parul had suffered burns over approximately 22% of her body, including inhalation injuries.

The explosion occurred in the early hours of Thursday at a residence in the Dhaka Udyan area.

Parul was rushed to the hospital’s emergency department shortly after the incident.

Parul Akter, a mother of two, hailed from Hawa Kandi village under Faridgonj police station in Chandpur district.

Topics:

MohammadpurBurned to DeathNational Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
Read More

Singaporean physician arrives in Dhaka to treat injured firemen

Tongi firemen to receive treatment guidance from Singapore doctor, says home adviser

Mohakhali petrol pump fire: Seven admitted to burn institute

Chemical fire in Tongi: Three burn victims critical

Playground or danger zone? Inside Bosila Govt Primary School

Milestone tragedy: 2 more students discharged from burn institute

Latest News

Yunus calls on youths to boost tourism growth

Banglabandha Land Port to close for 9 days for Durga Puja

219 dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Anti-discrimination student leader rescued after missing for 5 days

Disney: Kimmel scores decade-high ratings amid Trump fight

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x