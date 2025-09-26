Burn victim dies after gas explosion in Dhaka Udyan

A woman who sustained severe burn injuries in a gas line explosion in Mohammadpur’s Dhaka Udyan area on Thursday has died while undergoing treatment.

The victim, Parul Akter, 32, succumbed to her injuries at around 7am on Friday at the Female High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

Dr Shawon Bin Rahman, a resident surgeon at the institute, confirmed her death and said Parul had suffered burns over approximately 22% of her body, including inhalation injuries.

The explosion occurred in the early hours of Thursday at a residence in the Dhaka Udyan area.

Parul was rushed to the hospital’s emergency department shortly after the incident.

Parul Akter, a mother of two, hailed from Hawa Kandi village under Faridgonj police station in Chandpur district.